Live up to people’s trust, Pawan to party MLAs

Mangalagiri : Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan urged the winners in the election to the Assembly and Parliament here on Wednesday that they should be answerable to the five crore voters across the state since they trusted them by giving unprecedented victory.

Addressing the newly-elected members at the party headquarters, Pawan said that he would accept the salary of the MLA to remind him every minute that it was the hard-earned money of the taxpayers and the people would have the authority to demand service from him.



He reminded them to be responsible while addressing the Speaker either in the Assembly or Parliament since people are watching them in the TV. “You should be role models for the youth.”

He said, “Let us show the people what is transparent administration coupled with accountability.”

The two members of Parliament who got elected from the state on Jana Sena ticket should raise the people’s problems in the Parliament. They should participate in every debate and voice their concern over the problems.

“Particularly, we should bring the state out of the deep-rooted corruption and build a new society. We should behave like exemplary people’s representatives.”

Pawan Kalyan told them that the construction of the new office for the party would be completed soon and it should be open to people round-the-clock.

