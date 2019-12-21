Live Updates: Capital region farmers continues protest in Amaravati
Capital region farmers continuing their protests against the state government today.
They demanded the government to continue Secretariat, Assembly and HIgh Court in Amaravati because it is convenient place. The farmers raised slogans against the government and G N Rao committee.When the farmers protested on the road, vehicles stranded on the both sides of the road. Tension prevailed. Police swung into action and brought situation under control.
- 21 Dec 2019 9:11 AM GMT
Women stage protest at Krishnayapalem in Amaravati, against CM Jagan, demanding to develop the capital here as promised awhile taking their lands by the government
- 21 Dec 2019 9:10 AM GMT
Black colour being painted on government building, village secretariat at Tullur in Amaravati capital city in Guntur on Saturday by the farmers who have been protesting against the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his proposal to shift capital to Visakhapatnam
- 21 Dec 2019 6:24 AM GMT
Farmers protests at Velagapudi reached to fourth day, against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his three capitals formula
- 21 Dec 2019 6:19 AM GMT
Tension prevailed at all the villages in the capital Amaravati
- 21 Dec 2019 6:14 AM GMT
The Amaravati capital region people protests are gradually spreading to other parts of the Guntur district
- 21 Dec 2019 6:14 AM GMT
Public protesting at Tadikonda cross roads
- 21 Dec 2019 6:13 AM GMT
All the farmers, public united in the capital Amaravati, against the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his idea of three capitals
- 21 Dec 2019 5:55 AM GMT
In velagapudi
- 21 Dec 2019 5:53 AM GMT
Former MLA Sravan Kumar said that government is doing injustice to the farmers and capital
- 21 Dec 2019 5:53 AM GMT
They said that they voted to Jagan by seeing YSR only, the farmers at Amaravati