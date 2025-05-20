Local issues discussed at Mini Mahanadus

Ongole: The Telugu Desam Party conducted the Mini Mahanadu for the Kondapi, Markapur, Kanigiri, and Darsi assembly constituencies on Monday, under the leadership of the local MLAs and in-charges, Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Kandula Narayana Reddy, Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, and Dr Gottipati Lakshmi, respectively.

Hundreds of leaders and cadre from the assembly constituency, mandal, to the booth level participated in these Mini Mahanadus, discussed the local issues, and assured all support to the party workers. Speaking at the Mini Mahanadu in Kondapi, along with AP Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Sathya, the social welfare minister and local MLA Dr DSBV Swamy said that workers are the TDP’s strongest foundation and their sacrifices are invaluable. He announced that the government has withdrawn false cases filed against 41 TDP workers in the constituency during the previous YSRCP government. The minister criticised former Chief Minister Jagan for pushing the state into a debt trap through inefficient governance. The minister revealed that ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ and ‘Talliki Vandanam’ schemes will be implemented in June.

The minister highlighted that development works worth over Rs 50 crore have already been completed, and proposals worth Rs 450 crore have been sent for a drinking water scheme from Ramatirtham to Kondapi constituency.

Speaking at the Mini Mahanadu in Kanigiri, along with local MLA Dr MUN Reddy, the APTDC Chairman and TDP Prakasam district president Dr Nukasani Balaji, said that the welfare of TDP workers remains the government’s foremost priority. He said that the remaining two of the ‘Super Six’ schemes are scheduled for launch shortly.

He detailed several major development projects targeted for the Kanigiri constituency, including the IIIT campus, the Biogas Plant, and the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line. Concluding his address on a historical note, Dr Balaji remarked that the land which witnessed the fighting spirit of Katamraju 1200 years ago was now seeing TDP victory flagsflying high.