Locals oppose cremation of migrant

Adoni (Kurnool district): Ina strange incident, the residents of Shankar Nagar in Adoni town have opposed cremation of a person, whose postmortem was done, in the local burial ground. The incident took place on Sunday night. According to information, Raghavendra (35), resident of Shankar Nagar in Adoni, migrated to Thadipatri in Anantapur district about 15 years ago. He was working as a teacher in a private school.

Raghavendra died in a road accident at Thadipatri on Saturday. Postmortem was conducted for his body at Anantapur Government General Hospital on Sunday and his family members took the body to Shankar Nagar for cremation during late hours on Sunday.

But the residents of Shankar Nagar, after learning the matter, refused to allow the family members to cremate the body in the area, on the grounds that the areas of postmortem conducted and cremation are different. They even did not allow the vehicle, carrying the body into Shankar Nagar.

However, after an hour of tense situation, the issue was sorted out and the body was cremated on Monday morning. It’s learnt relatives of the deceased are going to file a case on the people, who opposed cremation of Raghavendra.