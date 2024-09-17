  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Locals oppose cremation of migrant

Highlights

Ina strange incident, the residents of Shankar Nagar in Adoni town have opposed cremation of a person, whose postmortem was done, in the local burial ground.

Adoni (Kurnool district): Ina strange incident, the residents of Shankar Nagar in Adoni town have opposed cremation of a person, whose postmortem was done, in the local burial ground. The incident took place on Sunday night. According to information, Raghavendra (35), resident of Shankar Nagar in Adoni, migrated to Thadipatri in Anantapur district about 15 years ago. He was working as a teacher in a private school.

Raghavendra died in a road accident at Thadipatri on Saturday. Postmortem was conducted for his body at Anantapur Government General Hospital on Sunday and his family members took the body to Shankar Nagar for cremation during late hours on Sunday.

But the residents of Shankar Nagar, after learning the matter, refused to allow the family members to cremate the body in the area, on the grounds that the areas of postmortem conducted and cremation are different. They even did not allow the vehicle, carrying the body into Shankar Nagar.

However, after an hour of tense situation, the issue was sorted out and the body was cremated on Monday morning. It’s learnt relatives of the deceased are going to file a case on the people, who opposed cremation of Raghavendra.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick