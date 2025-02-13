Locals resist illegal sand mining in Nagavali river

Srikakulam : Residents strongly resisted illegal sand mining at Muddadapeta ramp in Nagavali river in Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency.

On information, officials of the departments of Revenue, Police, Mines and Geology inspected the spot. The locals raised the issue in social media and it has attracted the attention of the State-level officials.

Four persons who are residents of Munagavalasa, Kanugulavalasa, Amadalavalasa and Korlakota in Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency who are followers of a people’s representative formed into a group and excavated sand indiscriminately round-the-clock.

Residents of Muddadapeta and its surrounding villages were worried over in-depth mining of sand in the river as itl poses threat to river course and safety of its bunds.

Sand-laden lorries with heavy loads were moving on roads round-the-clock and posing threat to safety of roads and people.

Residents of Muddadapeta, Peer Sahebpeta, Dusipeta, Dusi RS. Pedda Dusi, Bavajipeta and Ragolu villages are spending sleepless nights due to the movement of lorries.

Roads have been damaged from Muddadapeta to Ragolu villages and vehicle drivers and bike riders fear to pass on this road.

Following pressure from locals, Srikakulam revenue divisional officer (RDO), assistant director for mines and geology department and Amadalavalasa circle police rushed to spot and warned the mining mafia not to excavate sand.

As a result, sand mining was stopped on Wednesdsay and also movement of lorries was not witnessed on the road. When contacted, the RDO and AD for Mines and Geology said that they would conduct an inquiry into the illegal mining and report to the government.