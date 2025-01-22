Lokesh Advocates for Defense Manufacturing in AP with Bharat Forge VP

During the AP team's ongoing visit to the World Economic Forum, Minister Nara Lokesh engaged in a pivotal discussion with Bharat Forge Vice Chairman Amit B. Kalyani, advocating for the swift establishment of defense equipment manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister Lokesh emphasized the need for an R&D training center and the introduction of specialized courses in defense equipment manufacturing, along with the creation of new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). He urged Bharat Forge to actively participate in skill development initiatives within the ITI framework to equip the local workforce.

In response, representatives from Bharat Forge shared their commitment to setting up a defense equipment manufacturing unit in Madakasira. They unveiled plans to establish another unit in Muddanahalli, spread across a thousand acres with an investment of Rs. 2,400 crore. The discussions signify a collaborative effort to bolster defense production capabilities and enhance skill development in the region.