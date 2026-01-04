Pulagam Chinnarayana’s fragrant journey through world cinema

Cinema, much like a mirror, reflects different meanings to different viewers. While the image on screen may be the same for all, the emotion, interpretation, and insight it evokes depend entirely on the individual watching it. This very idea forms the soul of ‘Prapancha Cinema Parimalam’, the latest book by celebrated journalist and film scholar Pulagam Chinnarayana, a recipient of the prestigious Nandi Award. With this work, Chinnarayana invites readers to rediscover world cinema—not through standard reviews or academic criticism, but through the lived experiences and interpretations of well-known Indian film personalities.

At its core, Prapancha Cinema Parimalam is an ambitious and thoughtful attempt to bring together global cinematic classics and the minds they have inspired. Chinnarayana handpicks 26 landmark films from world cinema—movies that have stood the test of time, influenced generations of filmmakers, and set benchmarks for storytelling, direction, and cinematic language. Instead of offering his own singular analysis, the author curates reflections from directors, writers, actors, and technicians, making the book a collective dialogue on cinema.

What makes the book particularly engaging is the diversity of voices it brings together. Legendary epic Ben-Hur, a film that continues to resonate across generations, is revisited through the lens of noted critic P.S. Gopala Krishna, offering insights that go beyond its scale and spectacle. Actor-director Bhagyaraj reflects on The Mission (Mercy Mission), drawing attention to its emotional and moral undercurrents. Iranian master Abbas Kiarostami’s Taste of Cherry is explored through the contemplative perspective of writer Malladi Venkata Krishnamurthy, revealing layers of philosophy and existential thought that may escape a casual viewer.

One of the book’s strengths lies in how it humanises cinema. Producers like ‘Sravanthi’ Ravi Kishore, known for maintaining a low public profile even during his film releases, open up about films that left a lasting impression on them. Directors such as Siva Nageswara Rao, writers Gopi Mohan and BVS Ravi, along with Mohammed Khadeer Babu and several others, contribute essays that decode cinema not just as entertainment, but as lived experience, social commentary, and emotional memory.

Rather than presenting these films as untouchable classics, Prapancha Cinema Parimalam encourages readers to revisit them with renewed curiosity. The analyses gently nudge readers to rewatch these movies, notice forgotten details, and understand the emotional and ideological layers beneath the surface. In that sense, the book functions both as a guide and an invitation—especially for film lovers who wish to deepen their engagement with cinema.

The book has been published by Akshouhini Media House and is currently available in the market, including at the ongoing Hyderabad Book Fair. Adding further weight to the publication is a thoughtful foreword by veteran actor and writer Tanikella Bharani, whose own cinematic sensibilities align perfectly with the spirit of the book.

Pulagam Chinnarayana’s long-standing relationship with cinema literature adds credibility and anticipation to this release. From Jandhyamarutam and Aanati Anavaallu to Cinema Venuka Stories, Pasidi Tera, Mayabazar Madhura Smrutulu, Vendhi Chandamamalulu, Jai Vithalacharya, and Master of Suspense: Hitchcock, his books have consistently found favour with readers and film enthusiasts alike.

With Prapancha Cinema Parimalam, Chinnarayana once again proves why his voice matters in film literature. This is not just a book to read—it is a book to savour, reflect upon, and return to, much like the timeless films it celebrates.