Live
- Revanth braces for grand public meeting in Warangal on Nov 19
- Grand Celebration of MB Church Women’s Revival Conference The women of the MB Church
- Vemulawada Temple Development: Does the TG Endowments Minister want to write her own Agama Shastras for temples?
- Coop banks play key role in economic development
- TTD EO visits Sringeri Sarada Peetham
- Automobile loading using NMG rakes commences
- 555th Prakash Purab celebrated with gaiety
- Good news for Atmakur farmers
- High-risk aortic valve replacement surgery performed successfully
- HMWSSB MD holds review meeting on OTS-2024 scheme
Just In
Lokesh hailed for withdrawing cases against employees
Highlights
TTD Employees’ Union leader Cheerla Kiran hailed Education Minister Nara Lokesh for announcing withdrawal of the cases filed against the employees.
Tirupati: TTD Employees’ Union leader Cheerla Kiran hailed Education Minister Nara Lokesh for announcing withdrawal of the cases filed against the employees.
It should be noted that cases were filed against employees for protesting to press the government for withdrawal of Contributory Pension Scheme and for resuming the old pension system, at the CM residence during the tenure of previous government. Kiran said the previous government deliberately filed cases against the employees to suppress their protest in an undemocratic manner. He appreciated Minister Lokesh for conceding the demand of the CPS employees for withdrawal of the cases.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS