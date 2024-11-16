Lokesh hailed for withdrawing cases against employees

Tirupati: TTD Employees’ Union leader Cheerla Kiran hailed Education Minister Nara Lokesh for announcing withdrawal of the cases filed against the employees.

It should be noted that cases were filed against employees for protesting to press the government for withdrawal of Contributory Pension Scheme and for resuming the old pension system, at the CM residence during the tenure of previous government. Kiran said the previous government deliberately filed cases against the employees to suppress their protest in an undemocratic manner. He appreciated Minister Lokesh for conceding the demand of the CPS employees for withdrawal of the cases.