Lokesh inaugurates new buildings at Arts College, AKNU

Rajamahendravaram: IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh visited Rajamahendravaram on Friday to inaugurate a series of high-impact development projects at the 173-year-old Government Arts College and Adikavi Nannaya University.

The Minister inaugurated several new facilities aimed at modernising the historic institution. He unveiled the college logo and inaugurated School of Commerce and Management, Centre for International Studies and Research, and a modern main gate arch. He launched Innovation and Incubation Hub (funded by Hansa Solutions) and inspected ‘Hi Glo Lab on Wheels’ and unveiled Vande Mataram Movement Memorial and Park, honoring the college’s historical role in the independence movement.

Lokesh interacted with foreign researchers and national-level athletes, visited the library’s rare book collection, and toured the AI-driven digital classrooms.

The transformation of the college was supported by a mix of government funding, CSR initiatives, and alumni contributions, which include Rs 70 lakh for Commerce Block (Nunna Tirumala Rao & RUSA), Rs 1.2 crore for Innovation Hub (Hansa Solutions), and Rs 11 lakh for International Research Centre (Dr AVS Raju).

Approximately Rs 2.2 crore was spent on Buddha Bhagawan block expansion, Rs 1 crore on Materials Science research, and Rs 1.2 crore on the Technosphere computer lab.

Following his visit to the Arts College, the Minister inaugurated three major buildings - Manjeera Block, Gautami Block and Indravati Block - at Adikavi Nannaya University, constructed at a total cost of Rs 34 crore:

MLA Adireddy Srinivas, MLC Somu Veerraju, RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary, University Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree and other prominent people attended the event.