Lokesh meets Nvidia CEO, seeks support for AI University
Mumbai: Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh held a meeting with Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang in Mumbai on Thursday.“We...
“We desire to use AI technology for faster and better services in AP governance practices,” the minister said and sought suggestions and assistance for the AI university to be set up in Amaravati.
Huang responded positively and explained what revolutionary changes will take place in the world through AI technology in the coming days. Nvidia provides computing power tools and algorithms for the use of AI in speech recognition, medical imaging, and supply chain management.
According to a recent Bloomberg report, Nvidia has a market value of 3.5 trillion US dollars, while the company’s co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, is the 11th richest person in the world.