Lokesh rallies TDP cadre, supports armed forces

Tirupati: In a charged political address during a party workers’ meeting in Satyavedu of Tirupati district on Wednesday, TDP national general secretary and state Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh rallied party cadres to unite in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces. His comments followed latest developments in which Indian forces launched cross-border strikes into Pakistan under the operation codenamed ‘Sindoor’, targeting terrorist bases.

“We are all in a critical situation today. But we have the NaMo missile – Narendra Modi. He has taken a bold decision, and our soldiers have gone beyond the border to strike the enemy. We must stand solidly behind our Prime Minister and the Indian Army.” Lokesh said.

Addressing the gathering of top-performing party workers, Lokesh reaffirmed promises made during his padyatra, saying that he remained committed to respecting both senior and junior party workers and encouraging those who work hard.

Calling for a shift in focus, Lokesh stated that workers should not revolve around leaders but instead connect directly with the people.

Emphasizing internal discipline and focused activism, Lokesh urged party members to concentrate on their clusters, units, and booths, rather than being distracted by others. “On the party’s foundation day, I said I’m fighting three times harder than Jagan for our workers — but this fight must remain internal. We don’t have to agree with every decision, but we must respect and implement them.”

He added that preparations were underway for the party’s upcoming politburo meeting on the 14th, where issues affecting the grassroots workers would be discussed in depth. Dismissing concerns around the party’s ‘Red Book’, which is believed to outline strategic initiatives, Lokesh stated, “No one should have any doubts. We will prove ourselves not with words, but with action. Every program the party launches must be executed properly.”

The meeting was also attended by Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao, and CDAP Chairman Deepak Reddy, among others.