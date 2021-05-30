Lokesh seeks cancellation of SSC, Inter exams 

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Saturday demanded the Jagan Mohan Reddy government not to take hasty and mindless decisions on conducting the examinations so that the students' lives would not be in risk.

Lokesh urged for the cancellation of the 10th and Intermediate examinations by making an immediate announcement to this effect. It was not correct on the part of the government to create confusion on examinations. Last year also, the government postponed the examinations twice before being forced to cancel them in view of the coronavirus threat.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC criticised that the future of the students in the AP was being thrown into risk because of the thoughtless decisions of the Chief Minister. If the exams would be held in July, it would take a month for valuation and the final results could be released only in September.

Revaluation and admissions would have to be continued up to the end of October. It would not be wise to start the academic year after October when it used to be started by the month of June every year.

Lokesh recalled that the Chief Minister himself had said it would not be possible to give vaccines to the 18 to 45 years age group until after September. So, the children would not be vaccinated in the near future. There were reports about the threat of the third wave to the children also.

At such a time, it was atrocious on the part of the YSRCP government to put the lives of the children at risk by conducting the examinations.

Lokesh asked why the Chief Minister and his minister were taking "insane" decisions without taking a look at how other states were taking care of their students. CBSE, ICSE and boards of 14 states have already cancelled the 10th and Intermediate first year exams, he said.