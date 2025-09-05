Lokesh to meet PM Modi today

Vijayawada: Human Resource Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

He is on a short trip to Delhi. During his visit, Lokesh will pay a courtesy call on PM Modi on Friday morning, an official statement said.

“He is expected to return to the state in the afternoon after the meeting with the Prime Minister and will then participate in the Teachers’ Day celebrations in Amaravati,” the statement said.

Lokesh, along with his wife Brahmani and son Devansh, had earlier called on Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on May 17, 2025.

Modi had unveiled the first copy of the coffee table book ‘Yuvagalam’ which chronicles the historic 3,132 km padayatra taken out by Lokesh in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, Lokesh has welcomed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms approved by the GST Council. “The NDA government’s historic GST reforms of reducing 4 slabs to 2 and reduction in the rates on essentials mark a decisive step towards a simpler, growth-oriented tax regime,” Lokesh said in a post on X. He congratulated the Prime Minister on “this landmark reform”. “As Education Minister of AP, I particularly welcome the GST reductions on maps, charts, pencils, sharpeners and exercise books. These will go a long way in easing families’ burden on education and advancing a knowledge-driven economy,” he said.