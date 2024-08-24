Lokesh wants skill survey to be meaningful

Vijayawada: Minister for Education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh on Friday made it clear that the skill census survey taken by the state government as the most prestigious one should be carried out in a meaningful way, not in a perfunctory manner.

Conducting a review meeting with the skill development officials at his Undavalli residence, Lokesh said that as part of the skill census the state government will on its own prepare a special resume of the youth by gathering the details of their academic qualification, their present employment status and their skill profile. The managements of the companies will be given direct access to these profiles following which they can directly select the youth having the necessary skills, he said.

Directing the officials to periodically update the academic qualifications and other skills of the youth, Lokesh, at the same time, requested the youth not to pose unnecessary questions which may lead to misconceptions among the people. “The ultimate goal of the skill census survey is creating employment for the youth and the exercise should be undertaken to achieve this,” he said.

He advised the officials to take suggestions from the elders from the industry and job portals for better skill census. Once this exercise is complete, steps will be taken to improve the skills among the youth, he stated.

While the youth say that they are not getting any employment opportunities, the noted companies claim that they are not finding skilled youth to fill vacancies and thus the skill census should be conducted to resolve both these issues, the minister said.

Lokesh explained in detail about the app created for the purpose of skill census and directed the officials to make necessary changes besides updating it periodically.

Principal secretary,IT, Sourabh Kour, In-charge chairman of AP Council for Higher Education Ram Mohan Rao, managing director of Skill Development Corporation Gummala Ganesh Kumar and others were present.

The minister also directed the officials to take steps to fill the vacant teacher posts in various universities after resolving all the legal tangles. Also, the officials should move forward in a planned way for improving the rankings of all the universities in the state.