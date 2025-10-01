Lokesh woos Airbus to set up mfg hub in AP

Vijayawada: Minister for IT & HRD Nara Lokesh on Tuesday pitched for Airbus-based aerospace manufacturing hub in Andhra Pradesh. The plan includes co-production units with Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers.

The minister put forth these proposals when he met the full Board of Airbus, the world’s biggest manufacturer of aircraft, in New Delhi on Tuesday. It was the first visit of the board to India as a part of its search for Make in India and indigenisation opportunities. Airbus Chairman Rene Obermann and Airbus India and South Asia head were present.

On this occasion, Lokesh explained to the Airbus’ Board about Andhra Pradesh’s aerospace policy which was launched recently. He said it would support quick clearances, global-standard manufacturing and technology transfer. He added that land was already available for the project. “Andhra can become an export-driven aerospace hub,” he said.

The minister requested Airbus to set up an integrated cluster. He explained that suppliers, MSMEs and partners could work at one place, beside the main unit. This, he said, would cut risks, speed up timelines and reduce costs. He also explained about various options in upcoming aerospace corridors. These, he said, will offer transport links, supplier clustering and space for future expansion. Lokesh also underlined the state’s investor-friendly climate. He cited fast approvals, a single-window clearance system and assured timelines. Recalling Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s record of attracting top global investments, he said: “Andhra Pradesh is ready with the full ecosystem that global giants like Airbus need”.