Lorry Collision on National Highway 46: Driver Rescued

Two lorries were involved in a collision on National Highway 46 on Saturday morning, resulting in one driver becoming trapped in the cabin. Naidu, the driver in question, was unable to escape despite the valiant efforts of local residents to free him.

Emergency services were alerted, and personnel from the fire station arrived swiftly at the scene. After successfully extracting the driver, Naidu was transported to a government hospital in an ambulance.

