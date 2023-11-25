Lorry overturns in AOB: Five dead

Paderu (ASR District): Five people were killed when a cement lorry overturned in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) of Alluri Seetharama Raju district on Saturday.

10 others were injured.

The accident took place on the Hanthalguda Ghat road in the AOB cutoff area.

While carrying a load of cement from Chitrakonda to Jadambo, the lorry lost control and overturned.

Police and security personnel took rescue measures at the scene.

The injured were taken out and taken to the hospital.

All the dead and injured are said to be laborers.

It is reported that the condition of three of the injured is critical.