Love couple ends life in Visakhapatnam as their elders deny the relationship

A love couple committed suicide in Visakhapatnam at a hotel in Gollapalem near Jail Road. The police have identified them as Damodar of Amudalavalasa mandal center of Srikakulam district and Santoshi of Laveru who checked in at the hotel the previous afternoon and became estranged at dawn. The duo reportedly committed suicide by hanging themself in the room.



The police have registered a case and are investigating and shifted dead bodies to the mortuary for postmortem. Damodar was 19 years old and doing agricultural work while studying degree and Santoshi is 18 years old who completed Intermediate.

It seems that both of them committed suicide as they belonged to the same social group but were not adults and moreover, the parents have not accepted their love.

The duo had came to Visakhapatnam from Srikakulam and took a room in a lodge there and committed suicide.