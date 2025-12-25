Love fellow human beings is Christmas message

Guntur: The teachings of Christ on universal human equality, brotherhood, tolerance, peace, love, and compassion towards the helpless are worthy of being followed by all humanity, said Banda Ravindranath, director of Guntur Urban Bank. On the occasion of Christmas, he extended festive greetings to Christians. Semi-Christmas celebrations were held grandly under the leadership of Vasimalla Vijay, president of the YSR Congress Party Christian Cell, Guntur district, at the camp office of MLC Lella Appireddy located at Brindavan Gardens on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindranath stated that the life journey of Christ, symbolising peace, happiness, sacrifice, love, and compassion, continues to guide everyone even today. He said that love for fellow human beings, compassion for the helpless, boundless patience, limitless sacrifice, and a peaceful way of life are the great messages Christ gave to humanity. He urged everyone to understand Christ’s message, live in unity, and cultivate the virtue of forgiving others.

YSRCP leaders Battula Devanand, Muthyam, Panuganti Chaitanya, Jyothi Babu, corporator Eechampati Venkatakrishna (Achari), were among those who participated.