Low-pressure area over Bay intensifies into depression

Vijayawada: A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh intensified into a depression on Wednesday, IMD said.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 11.30 am today over west-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.8 degrees north and longitude 86.5 degrees east,” the India Meteorological Department said in a press release.

The depression is currently located about 400 kilometres east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 420 kilometres south-southeast of Gopalpur, 450 kilometres south of Puri, and 500 kilometres south of Paradip in Odisha. It is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards, further intensify into a deep depression, and cross the Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Paradip during the early hours of October 3, the department added. The system originated as a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening, which intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area and eventually developed into a depression on Wednesday, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, the department forecast moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kilometres per hour at isolated places over Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, and Eluru districts. Similar weather conditions were also predicted at isolated places in the NTR district, the IMD added.