Low pressure shows its impact in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: The low pressure area over the south west Bay of Bengal has started showing its impact from the early hours of Monday with several parts of the district receiving light to moderate rains. Tirupati city witnessed heavy downpour for about two hours after which it was confined to light drizzles.

The coastal belt across the district particularly in Gudur and Sullurpet divisions were experiencing scattered rainfall throughout the day, while heavy rains are forecasted in these areas in the next two days. Officials have been monitoring the situation closely and are ready to plunge into action in case of emergencies.

As a precautionary measure, Tirupati and Chittoor Collectors have declared holidays to all educational institutions for the day. As a precautionary measure, Collectors Dr S Venkateswar and Sumit Kumar of Tirupati and Chittoor districts respectively, have ordered closure of all schools and junior colleges, including those under aided management along with Anganwadi centres, for the day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with district Collectors from various districts in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to prevent loss of life, livestock, and property.

Tirupati district Collector Venkateswar participated in the meeting and briefed the CM on the actions being taken in the district. He stated that control rooms have been set up at the district, division and mandal levels to monitor the situation closely. “Officials have been visiting villages and towns, clearing any blocked drains and alerting the public about potential dangers”, he said. Fishermen along the coastal areas have been warned not to venture into the sea, and their activities are being carefully supervised.

The Collector also reported that water levels in key reservoirs such as Kalangi, Kandaleru and Kalyani are being regularly monitored. Currently, the reservoirs are at about 25 percent of their total capacity. Officials are keeping a close watch on the situation to manage the water inflow effectively.

He emphasised that lessons learned from the 2021 floods have prompted the district administration to identify flood-prone areas and take preventive measures in advance. Rehabilitation centres were identified and are ready to activate them if required. Adequate supplies of essential goods have been made available across all mandals and officials have been inspecting embankments along ponds and canals. “Our teams are continuously monitoring the situation, and we are fully prepared to face any disaster. SDRF teams have been deployed to respond quickly if needed,” he added.

It is expected that the rains will intensify in the next three days. Tada, Sullurpet, Satyavedu, Naidupet and Srikalahasti divisions may be severely affected.