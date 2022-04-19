Low yield makes mango dearer

Guntur: King of fruits mango has become dearer this year as the fruit production has fallen due to adverse climate conditions and unexpected heavy rain. Low yield and high demand led to an increase of mango of price. According to traders in the Guntur Fruit Market, at present juicy mangoes (china rasalu) are selling at Rs 700 a dozen, Banganapalli variety of mangoes selling at Rs 800 a dozen. The same price is expected to continue for a few weeks. The traders are expecting the mango season will pick up from May 10 with more arrivals.

Then prices may come down but still compared to previous year, it is likely to be higher. At present traders in Vijayawada city are exporting mangoes to Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu and other states to get good returns. Traders will get mangoes from Banganapalli, Nuzivid, Machilipatnam and other areas and sell them in the Nunna Mango Market. Fruit vendors in Vijayawada city are sourcing mangoes from the Nunna market and selling them in Guntur city. A mango trader SK Zilani, who has been in the business for the last four decades in Guntur Fruit Market, said, "Due to adverse seasonal conditions mango yield is 75 per cent lesser this year.

Falling of mango flowers is one of the reasons for the low -yield." Banganapalli variety of mangoes, which were sold at Rs 30,000 a tonne during the last season, is now being sold at Rs 80,000 a tonne. Chinna Rasalu variety of mangoes, which were sold at Rs 20,000 a tonne during the last year, is selling at Rs 50,000 a tonne. Similarly, other varieties of mango prices also increased.

"Soon Banganapalli variety will also come from Ulavapadu, Singarayakonda and Railway Koduru and Bitragunta. Then the prices will come down slightly," Zilani said. Guntur Fruit Merchants' Association president SK Silar said, "Juicy mangoes just entered into the market now. The taste of mangoes is good but sales are low due to high rates." A mango trader Sivaiah said, "Chinnarasalu, tella gulabi, yerra julabi and jalalu variety of mango prices were double of what they were last year. These varieties are used in pickle making. The season for mango pickle will start after two or three weeks. In May, we will get good quality mangoes for pickles."

However, mango lovers will not wait for the prices to come down. They wait for the arrivals of the fruits who are ready to pay the price to get the taste of the season.