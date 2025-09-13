LS Speaker’s initiative brings meet to AP

Tirupati: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has introduced a new approach by bringing together Parliamentary and Legislative Committees from across the country on selected themes, instead of committees working in isolation, said Andhra Pradesh legislature secretary general Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he explained that while committees earlier functioned independently and occasionally visited other states, the new trend provides a common platform for learning and deliberations. “As part of this initiative, earlier meetings were held in Maharashtra (Estimates Committee) and Bhubaneswar (SC/ST Committees). The third such gathering will focus on Women Empowerment and is being held in Andhra Pradesh with the support of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

The inaugural session on September 14 will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama krishna Raju, Union minister and Lok Sabha women empowerment committee chairperson D Purandeswari, and state committee chairperson Gouru Charita Reddy. The Chief Minister will attend as chief guest.

The conference will feature plenary sessions on various themes related to women’s empowerment, with presentations from nominated members—four from each state committee, along with their chairpersons.

On the concluding day, September 15, a resolution on women’s empowerment is expected to be adopted. The valedictory session will be attended by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, followed by a visit to Srikalahasti temple arranged for dignitaries.

Suryadevara added that all necessary measures are being taken with the cooperation of various departments to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the conference