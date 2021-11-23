Machilipatnam: Cops rescue kidnapped child within 3 hours

Machilipatnam: Avanigadda police rescued a child from the clutches of kidnapper within three hours of the incident and handed him over to the parents on Sunday.

Avanigadda police conducted massive search and nabbed the culprit with the help of mobile call data. The kidnapper tried to get ransom of Rs1 lakh but in vain.

He was sent to the judicial remand for kidnapping the child and demanding ransom.

The child was rescued from a house in isolated area in Avanigadda. The panicked parents heaved a sigh of relief after getting back their child.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal speaking to media in Machilipatnam on Monday, said a seven-year-old boy Muhijanath was kidnapped by the local youth Hemanth who demanded ransom for the release.

The child's father R Ratnagiri is working as a language pandit in ZP High school in Nagayalanka.

The kidnapper Hemanth decided to abduct the child and get ransom. As per the plan, he kidnapped the child and lodged in a room in the isolated area in Avanigadda.

On learning about the incident, SP Siddharth Kaushal constituted 20 teams to rescue the child. They police searched the vehicles at the important junctions in Avanigadda and nearby areas. The police teams checked out all vehicles at check-posts and other suspected places.

On the other hand, the kidnapper Hemanth was using different mobile numbers to contact father Ratnagiri and demanded ransom to release the child. With the help of call data and mobile number used by the kidnapper and CC camera footages, the police traced the kidnapper and rescued the child.

Under the guidance of Avanigadda DSP Mahaboob Basha and circle inspector Ravi Kumar the sub-inspector of police, constables and others participated in the search and rescue of the child.

The SP said the accused Hemanth hails from Marripalem village of Nagayalanka mandal. The accused was produced in the local court.

The police handed over the boy to the parents. The parents thanked the SP and other police personnel for rescuing the child within three hours of kidnap.