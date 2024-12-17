Machilipatnam police search for fmr-minister Perni Nani, family members

Vijayawada: Machilipatnampolice have launched a hunt to trace former transport minister and YSRCP leader Perni Nani and his family members in connection with a case registered in Bandar Taluka police station against Perni Jayasudha, wife of Perni Nani.



The police booked a case on Jayasudha following missing of 170 tonnes of rice from a godown, which was owned by her and leased to the Civil Supplies Department in Machilipatnam.

On the other hand, Jayasudha filed a petition for anticipa-tory bail in the district court in Machilipatnam. The court adjourned the case to December 19. The court on Monday deferred the case to December 19 as it did not get the CD copy from the police station.

Perni Nani constructed a godown in Machilipatnam in the name of his wife Jayasudha and it was given for lease to the Civil Supplies Department. The officials of the Civil Supplies Department noticed that 170 tonnes of rice worth Rs 1.7 crore was missing from the godown.

Later, Bandar Taluka police registered a case on Perni Jayasudha for missing of rice bags. The police had tried to contact the family members Perni Nani, his wife Jayasudha and their son Perni Kittu. The police failed to find the family members.

The police constituted three teams to trace the missing family members.

On the other hand, Jayasudha filed a petition in the district court for the anticipatory bail. The case was transferred to the Ninth Additional Court in Machilipatnam.

On Monday the court deferred the case to December 19 as CD from the police station has not arrived.

The three police teams have launched a hunt to trace the former minister and the YSRCP leader and his family members.