Machilipatnam to be developed in all spheres

Vijayawada : Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said Machilipatnam city will be developed in all spheres and special recognition will be brought to the historical city.

Machilipatnam was upgraded to a municipality in 1864 and it was recognised as the second municipality in the country. Kollu Ravindra along with Krishna District Collector D K Balaji, AP Pollution Control Board chairman P Krishnaiah and the officials of revenue and municipal corporation in-spected some colonies, dumping yard, jewellery park and open lands in Kummari Gudem.

Later, he conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate and discussed the plans for the integrated development of the city.

Subsequently speaking to the media, the Minister said the NDA government would develop the historical Machilipatnam city and will transform it into a beautiful city.

APPCB chairman Krishnaiah told the media that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited Machilipatnam on December 2 as part of the Swatchata Hi Seva programme and inspected some colonies and the dumping yard.

Krishnaiah informed that Naidu instructed the officials to remove garbage from the dumping yard immediately and instructed the municipal officials to modernise the drain-age network at the Jewellery park area. He said the Chief Minister instructed that the Jewellery Park area should be made free from pollution and hygiene should be main-tained.

Krishnaiah said special efforts will be made to transform Machilipatnam into a beautiful city and urged the denizens to segregate the dry and wet garbage.

Bandar RDO K Swathi, officials of the Pollution Control Board, municipal corporation, revenue and other depart-ments attended the review meeting conducted by Minister Kollu Ravindra.