Madanapalle: 2 die after consuming ID liquor

Madanapalle(Annmayya district): Two handloom workers died after consuming illicitly brewed liquor late on Sunday night.

This tragic incident occurred at Neerugattuvari Palle village of Madanapalle mandal at around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as K Ramana (56) and M Ravi (55) of Neeragattuvaripalle village. According to the sources, the duo consumed the country-made liquor on the outskirts of the village late evening and returned the home. Around 10.30 pm they started vomiting.

Locals immediately shifted them to the Madanapalle area hospital where they succumbed while undergoing treatment. Police registered a case and are investigating.