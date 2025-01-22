Mafia using free sand policy for commercial gains

Srikakulam: Officials of revenue, police, mines and geology departments seem to be still struggling to prevent illegal sand mining following the introduction of the free sand policy by the TDP-led NDA government in the State.

The government has announced the free sand policy with an aim to provide sand free of cost and to arrest sand mafia activities. But the practical situation at field level is totally different.

The State government’s policy was meant for domestic use of the sand. But it is being exploited and made into a commercial activity.

Sand is essential for construction works and Srikakulam rivers are the prime sources for sand and works in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

In this backdrop, shifting of sand from the rivers is imminent and unavoidable. While the government and individual consumers are unable to take advantage of the free sand policy, the mafia is earning large amounts of money by mining and shifting the sand illegally.

In Srikakulam district, Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency is situated strategically through which two prime rivers, Vamsadhara and Nagavali, are passing and sand ramps in the constituency are located near the National Highway (NH-16) which is suitable for hassle-free shifting of sand to Visakhapatnam.

Sand miners and mafia members are mining the sand at different ramps in Nagavali river and storing the same at Boddepalli, Modalavalasa, Kinthali, Singuru, Nellimetta, Dusi, Ragolu, Muddadapeta and other locations and shifting the stored sand through heavy load lorries during nights.

Though officials of the departments concerned are well aware of illegal sand mining, storage and shifting including ramps, spots and routes, they are turning a blind eye by stating that the government has announced free sand policy.

Sporadic actions taken of the officials on rare occasions are not yielding the desired results in preventing illegal sand mining and shifting.