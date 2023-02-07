Maha Dharna: Hike financial aid to Jagananna housing beneficiaries to `5L says CPI Ramakrishna

Tirupati: CPI vowed to continue the fight till the government increases its financial support from the present Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to each beneficiary of the Jagananna housing programme in the state. Party State secretary K Ramakrishna, who took part in the Maha Dharna held at the Collectorate, said that keeping in view the manifold increase of sand, steel and cement prices, the government should increase the amount given to the beneficiaries to Rs 5 lakh. He said his party has planned to organise 'Chalo Vijayawada' on February 22 to intensify the stir to press the government to increase the amount given to Jagananna housing beneficiaries to Rs 5 lakh immediately.

The CPI senior leader said it was shameful on the part of YSRCP government for going on borrowing resulting in the total debts in the three years reaching Rs 3 lakh crore and added that the salaries and pensions were not paid this month so far.

The CPI, as part of statewide protest held Maha Dharna at all 26 district collectorates in the state including in Tirupati where Ramakrishna, state secretariat member P Haranadha Reddy and other senior leaders took part. The CPI leaders alleged that the government resorting to repressive measures like detaining leaders and foisting cases for fighting for the cause of poor beneficiaries and declared that they will not be cowed down by such intimidating tactics and would continue the fight till the government relents. Haranadha Reddy said the party will resort to direct action on TIDCO houses issue and will go ahead with housing warming (Gruha Pravesam) where the houses were completed but not handed over to the beneficiaries. He said for the homeless poor, house sites were allotted in the areas 20-25 km from the city making it difficult for the beneficiaries to construct houses and added that in most colonies basic facilities like internal roads were not taken up.

The party activists were mobilising the TIDCO housing beneficiaries for the conduct of house warming ceremony on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day on March 22, he said criticising the government remaining silent on TIDCO houses.

Later, Deputy Collector Bhaskar Naidu received the memorandum submitted by the CPI leaders on the party demands regarding the beneficiaries of Jagananna housing and TIDCO housing programme.

AP Mahila Samakhya state

secretary Jayalakshmi, CPI

district secretary Muali and city secretary Viswanath participated in the protest.