Maha Padayatra reaches Prakasam

Ongole: The Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Maha Padayatra by the farmers and people from the Amaravati region left the Parchuru Assembly constituency and entered the Santhanuthalapadu constituency through Addanki constituency in just a day, on Wednesday. The 10th day of the Maha Padayatra started from Duddukuru in the Parchuru Assembly constituency on Wednesday morning.

As the procession continued, scores of people started joining them by extending support to the Capital at Amaravati. At Rachapudi of Addanki Assembly segment, local MLA Gottipati Ravikumar welcomed the Maha Padayatra members and the hundreds of people led by the Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao.

Later, the Padayatra entered the Santhanuthalapadu Assembly constituency at the Ummavaram crossroad and the TDP in-charge BN Vijay Kumar offered a grand welcome to the people part of it. MLAs Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravikumar, former MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, BN Vijay Kumar, Muthumula Ashok Kumar, Tenali Sravan Kumar, Amaravati JAC leader Dr Kolikapudi Srinivas, and others walked with the farmers, women and youth and announced support to the capital at Amaravati.

The public on the two sides of the road in the villages rained flowers on the people while the people working in the farms raised slogans in support of the Amaravati.

The Maha Padayatra reached Naguluppalapadu, by the time calling it a day after walking for 14 kilometres. On Thursday, the long march will enter the Ongole Assembly constituency at Throvagunta Y junction and halt at Brindavanam function hall on the outskirts of Ongole.