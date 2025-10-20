Mahalakshmi Yagam performed

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here witnessed a grand celebration of the Dhana Trayodashi festival on Sunday. On this auspicious occasion, Sri Mahalakshmi Yagam was performed with great spiritual fervour and devotion at the newly constructed Yagashala within the temple premises.

The rituals commenced at 8 am and were conducted amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by temple priests. The Mahalakshmi Yagam, signifying wealth, fortune, and prosperity, brought spiritual splendour to Indrakeeladri, marking a memorable celebration of Dhana Trayodashi at the holy shrine. Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and his wife, along with Executive Officer VK Seena Naik and his wife, took part in the sacred Yagam.

The event showcased the temple’s rich tradition of preserving Vedic culture through such spiritual programmes.

Temple officials and staff made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yagam and comfortable darshan for devotees. The newly built Yagashala, adorned with floral decorations and sacred lamps, added grandeur to the festive atmosphere.