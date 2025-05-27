Mahanadu 2025 Serves 5 Lakh People: 20 Plus Dishes, 1,700 Cooks & 50,000 Eggs

The Mahanadu event will begin on Tuesday in Kadapa, with Telugu people from across the country — including from Telangana — expected to attend. As part of the celebration, attendees will be treated to a variety of special dishes from Andhra, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. For the first time in a long while, non-vegetarian food will also be served at Mahanadu.

Food arrangements have been made to serve breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks to over 2 lakh people on each of the first two days. On the final day, Thursday, a large number of party activists will attend the public meeting.

Food will be served to 2 lakh people inside the Mahanadu venue, while food courts will be set up all around the premises to serve meals to another 3 lakh people.

Every day, attendees will enjoy over 20 different dishes. Around 1,700 cooks and 800 servers will be working to ensure smooth service. As for sweets, Tapeswaram Kaja, Alluraiya Mysore Pak, Sugar Pongal, Fruit Halwa, and more are being prepared. Also, 50,000 eggs will be served during the event.

Several ministers and MLAs have already visited the Mahanadu kitchen to inspect the arrangements and have given important instructions to the cooking teams.