Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams underway with fervour at Srisailam

The Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams at the Srisailam Mahakshetra, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas, have been unfolding in magnificent style. On the third day of celebrations, devotees were graced with the sight of Swami Ammavar, who would parade on the Hamsa Vahanam. Special prayers and rituals will be conducted in honour of Sri Swami Ammavar throughout the day.

As part of the evening festivities, officials from the Vijayawada Indrakeeladri Durgamalleshwara Swami Ammavar Devasthanam will present silk robes to the deity. Later in the evening, Sri Swami Ammavar will be ceremoniously seated upon the Hamsa Vahanam for worship. The night will conclude with a vibrant village festival in the temple streets, paying homage to Sri Swami Ammavar.

Earlier, on the second day of the celebrations, Thursday, devotees were blessed with the darshan of Bhramarambika Devi and Mallikarjuna Swamy, who appeared on the Bhringi Vahanam. Special prayers were recited for the Lord and Goddess throughout the day, culminating in the evening procession and another lively village festival through the streets of Srisailam, fostering a spirit of devotion and community.