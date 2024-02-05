  • Menu
Mahila Sena announce Sridevi as president of Eluru Kapusankshema

Mahilasena has announced Sridevi Chetra as the new president of the Eluru City Kapusankshema Mahilasena. Karanam Kalavathi, the state president of...

Mahilasena has announced Sridevi Chetra as the new president of the Eluru City Kapusankshema Mahilasena. Karanam Kalavathi, the state president of Mahilasena, presented her with the certificate. Puli Shriramulu, the district president of Kapusankshem Mahilasena, spoke at the meeting and expressed their solidarity with the farming community.

The state leaders of Kapusankshem Mahilasena, Gandham Lakshmi Satya Shekar and Dr. Buragadda Srinath, along with the president of Hyderabad Kapu Sangham, Venkata Ramana Murthy, also addressed the gathering. Chegondi Hari Rama Jogayya and Abhinandas Pulisriramulu, the managing directors of Kapusankshem Mahilasena, were recognized for their remarkable contributions to the development of the Eluru district.

X