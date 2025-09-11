Maintain quality in executing engg works

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu directed the engineering officials to ensure that quality standards are maintained in all development works within the corporation limits and that the works are completed within the stipulated time. He inspected the development works and sanitation works at Brindavan Gardens, Pedapalakaluru Road, and Nehru Nagar areas and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he instructed engineering officials to monitor the development works effectively to ensure quality standards are strictly adhered to. He emphasised that every work should be completed within the scheduled deadline. He inspected the newly constructed CC road and CC drain works at Brindavan Gardens.

He stressed that engineering officials must mandatorily follow quality standards in execution and should regularly inspect works at the field level. He also instructed them to prepare proposals for the construction of an outfall drain near the Circle Office at Brindavan Gardens for the proper disposal of waste water.

Later, in view of complaints regarding sanitation in Nehru Nagar, he visited the locality and inspected the surroundings. He appealed to the public to segregate wet and dry waste and hand them over separately to the sanitation workers. He further instructed the Environment Secretaries to create awareness among the public on waste segregation.