Make grand arrangements for I-Day fete, Collector directs officials

Anantapur: In-charge District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma has directed officials to make grand arrangements for the 79th Independence Day celebrations to be held on August 15 at the Police Parade Grounds, Anantapur.

Accompanied by AR ASP Ilyaz Basha and Assistant Collector Sachin Sahar, the Collector inspected the ongoing arrangements and participated in police parade rehearsals.

He announced that as per the State government’s directions, the celebrations will begin at 9:02 am. with the unfurling of the national flag by Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav, a resident of the district. He urged the public to participate and make the event a success. Officials were instructed to complete all arrangements by Thursday. ensuring a patriotic atmosphere. Tasks include stage decoration, police, NCC, and Home Guard parades, flag-hoisting arrangements, protocol adherence, security, invitation distribution, uninterrupted power supply, seating, drinking water, sanitation, traffic management, parking, barricading, mobile toilets, medical first-aid camps, and the PTC band.

Awards of appreciation will be presented to those who rendered exceptional services. The Collector also directed departments to set up exhibition stalls showcasing state welfare and development schemes, and to organise cultural programmes by school students promoting national unity. All activities must be coordinated between revenue, police and other departments to ensure smooth execution from the start of the programme until the national anthem.

The inspection was attended by forest, revenue, housing, health, agriculture, R&B, and other department officials, NCC cadets, police personnel and students.