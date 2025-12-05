We’ve built our team around core group of hungry players: MI head coach Jayawardene

New Delhi: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene highlighted franchise's faith in experience and the growth of youngsters, along with a likely push for uncapped domestic prospects to round off the squad at the IPL 2026 mini auction, scheduled for December 16.

He further stressed that franchise’s focus is on consistency and the team continues to rely on its "core group of hungry, high–impact players", including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma.

He also noted that the return of Trent Boult last season added significant value, and the side has strengthened its balance by pairing experienced international names like Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks with developing young talent.

“Consistency is our key. We’ve built our team around a core group of hungry players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma. Bringing back Trent Boult last season added more value. We’ve combined experienced international players like Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks with young talent, creating a good balance.

"We have developed these young guys going into this season, and they have improved a lot from last year. Hopefully, they get an opportunity to showcase their skills as well. Our young players have improved significantly from last season and we hope they get opportunities to show their skills this year.”

Ahead of the mini auctions, keeping in mind strategic adjustments and squad balance, MI released of seven players from the squad; Karn Sharma, Bevon Jacobs, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Vignesh Puthur, KL Shrijith, PSN Raju, Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams along with the trade of Arjun Tendulkar.

Speaking on JioStar, former cricketer Saba Karim discussed the possibility of MI going after young stars in the auction.

“Mumbai Indians often focus on finding young talent, especially with state leagues producing exciting players. They might use their remaining money to sign an uncapped Indian player. Their trades this season have been smart, specifically targeting lower middle-order batters with power-hitting ability, which explains their trade decisions this year.