Make Nandyal dist a model for green energy: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has emphasised the importance of utilising the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to transform Nandyal district into a model for green energy.

Speaking via video-conference from the Collectorate on Tuesday, she addressed Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), municipal commissioners, tahsildars, MPDOs and APMs, urging them to take proactive steps in promoting rooftop solar adoption across the district.

The Collector highlighted that the PM Surya Ghar scheme not only reduces pollution but also contributes to household income and builds a healthier society.

Once installed, rooftop solar panels can provide uninterrupted electricity for up to 25 years. In case of surplus power generation, residents can sell the excess to the government, eliminating concerns over power outages. She further noted the added benefits, such as supporting electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the household level.

Rajakumari called for every village in the district to be developed as a ‘Model Solar Village.’ Officials were instructed to involve public representatives such as MPTCs and ZPTCs and conduct awareness campaigns to encourage rooftop solar panel installation in every household.

She stressed the need for close collaboration with banks to ensure the scheme’s smooth implementation.

A target of 10,000 installations per constituency has been set, totaling 70,000 installations across the seven constituencies in Nandyal district. Under the scheme, subsidies of Rs 30,000 for 1kW, Rs 60,000 for 2kW, and Rs 78,000 for 3kW systems are being offered, with 100% subsidy for SC and ST beneficiaries.

The Collector urged all eligible citizens to avail themselves of this beneficial scheme and join hands in making Nandyal a solar-powered model district in India.