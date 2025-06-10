Make yoga a part of daily life, urges JC

Kurnool: Joint Collector Dr B Navya emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life, stating that it promotes both physical health and mental well-being.

As part of the Yogandhra campaign, a mass rally was organised on Monday from Gandhi Statue at the Collectorate to Rajavihar.

The rally was flagged off by the Joint Collector, who released tricolor balloons into the air, marking the formal launch of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that under the Yogandhra campaign, yoga awareness programmes are being conducted at village, mandal, and revenue division levels.

These include various competitions such as rangoli, essay writing, elocution, and yoga contests, along with awareness rallies across the district.

Following the inaugural address, Joint Collector Navya also took part in the rally. Participants raised slogans and displayed placards promoting the benefits of yoga.

Municipal Commissioner Ravindrababu, DTC Shanta Kumari, DSO Raja Raghuveer, DMHO Shanti Kala, Housing PD Chiranjeevi, DCO Ramamjaneyulu, Special Deputy Collector Venkateswarlu, SETKUR CEO Venugopal, DRDA PD Ramana Reddy, DWAMA PD Venkataramanaiah, AYUSH Doctor Prasad, Municipal Corporation Manager Chinna Ramudu, Ground Water DD Srinivasa Rao, and representatives from DRDA, MEPMA, forest officials, ARPs, civil society volunteers, government employees, and others participated in the rally.