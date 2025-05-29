Making AP stand in top position a fitting tribute to NTR

Ongole: The officials, public representatives, fans and followers of the Telugu Desam Party founder, former chief minister, cine actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, paid rich tributes to him commemorating his 102nd birth anniversary, at various places in the Prakasam district on Wednesday.

In the morning, district collector A Thameem Ansariya, along with joint collector R Gopala Krishna, newly appointed PDCC Bank Chairman Dr Kamepalli Sitaramaiah, DRO Chinna Obulesu, Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, and local TDP leaders, paid floral tributes to the statue of late NTR at Addanki Bus Stand Centre. Noting that the state government has declared NTR’s birth anniversary as a state festival, Ansariya emphasised that everyone should take inspiration from his services to Andhra Pradesh as Chief Minister and his contributions to the development of the cinema industry, and become partners in the development of Andhra Pradesh.

She stated that making Andhra Pradesh stand first in the country on the path of development would be the greatest tribute they could offer to him.

Later, SP AR Damodar and the police officials paid rich tributes to NTR by garlanding his statue at Addanki Bus Stand Centre. The SP highlighted that NTR’s roles were special because they instilled values like justice, righteousness, and altruism in people’s hearts. The SP emphasised that NTR’s services to Indian cinema, particularly to Telugu-speaking audiences, were extraordinary.

He also acknowledged NTR’s dedicated service as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and mentioned that the state government has declared his birth anniversary a state festival.

Deputy Transport Commissioner R Suseela and other transport department officials offered floral tributes to the former chief minister, by garlanding his photograph, in their office.

In-charge superintendent of GGH Ongole, Dr Yedukondala Rao, DMHO Dr Venkateswarlu, and other staff at the hospital offered floral tributes to NTR, remembering his services.