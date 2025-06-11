Making life easy for differently-abled through inclusive, accessible spaces

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step towards transforming India’s built environment into inclusive and accessible spaces for all, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) is hosting a high-level national consultation.

The move aims to develop the country’s first Purple Building Certification Scheme, a dedicated accessibility rating system for buildings. The scheme is envisioned as a core tool within that campaign to institutionalise accessibility across public spaces.

More than 50 leading national experts in accessibility, disability rights, architecture and urban planning will come together at the AMTZ campus on June 11 and 12 to deliberate and finalise the framework.

The certification is aimed at ensuring that public and private buildings across India are designed and operated in ways that are accessible for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women, and all users with mobility and sensory needs.

The Purple Building Certification Scheme is being designed as a structured, scalable tool that will assess buildings based on universal design principles. By uniting the government, private sector, civil society and persons with disabilities, the scheme aims to build inclusive cities.

It will include detailed checklists, tiered ratings (basic to excellence), and measurable benchmarks covering entrances, ramps, signage, washrooms, elevators, pathways, and digital accessibility. “Accessibility should not be seen as an exception, but as a foundation of every building in a truly inclusive nation. With the Purple Building Certification, AMTZ is proud to lead a national movement that redefines how India builds, ensuring dignity, safety, and equal access for all including Divyangjans,” shared Dr. Jitendra Sharma, managing director and founder CEO, AMTZ.

Three expert committees are meeting to build a national standard for accessibility. Once adopted, Purple Certification will serve as a voluntary yet widely recognised benchmark for schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, corporate offices, and even housing societies.

The MedTech zone is already a national partner in the ongoing Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan, a people-led campaign spearheaded by Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneurs Association (IDEA). Experts believe that such certification could be a game changer, filling the long-standing gap between progressive laws and real-world implementation.