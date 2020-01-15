Man brutally killed wife over not having children in Kurnool district

Kurnool: A man has brutally killed his wife over not having children. This incident happened at Dhone mandal in Kurnool district. The deceased identified as Naga Jyothi (26), a native of Chinna Malkapuram village in Dhone mandal. She was strangled to death by her husband Somashekar while she was sleeping in the house and tried to portray the incident as a suicide.

Naga Jyothi belongs to Kalugotla village in Koilkuntla mandal got married to Somashekar in 2012. He often harasses his wife over not having children. With this, she was staying at her parent's house for the last three years.

Recently a month ago, she returned to her husband's place after the panchayat with the village elders. On Monday morning, when Naga Jyothi was sleeping, she was strangled to death by her husband. Later, tried to portray it as a suicide by hanging her to the fan in the house.

Over the suspicious, the family members informed the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the village, initiated the investigation and took Somashekar into their custody.

During the interrogation, he confessed the crime. On the incident, the police have registered a case, and arrested Somashekar and shifted Naga Jyothi's body to Dhone government hospital for post-mortem.