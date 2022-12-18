Man dies of heart attack while watching Avatar 2 in Kakinada

The incident of death of a man who suffered a heart attack while watching a movie caused a stir in Kakinada. Going into the details, a man died of a heart attack while watching the recently released movie 'Avatar 2' in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district. This incident filled the city of Peddapuram with great sadness. The deceased was identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu.



It is reported that Srinu along with his brother Raju went to Peddapuram to watch the recently released movie Avatar 2. His brother said that Srinu suddenly collapsed while watching a movie. He was immediately rushed to Peddapuram Government Hospital where the doctors confirmed that he was already dead. They were saddened by Srinu's death.

Srinu has a wife, a daughter and a son. When he went to the cinema and came home a broken man, the family became sad. Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man in Taiwan died of a heart attack while watching the first part of the 2010 film 'Avatar' in December 2009.