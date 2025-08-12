Man gets life in prison for rape-murder of 8-year-old girl

Puttaparthi: In a landmark verdict, the Anantapur Special POCSO Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for rape and murderof an eight-year-old girl in Thoomukunta village. The accused, identified as Gangadhar, was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

In a separate charge, the court also sentenced him to an additional five-year jail term and another Rs 10,000 fine for attempting to hide the crime by burying the victim’s body.

The case, which was registered at Hindupur Rural (upgraded) police station, was thoroughly investigated by a team led by DSPs Kanjeshan and KV Mahesh. They were supported by CIs Srinivasulu and Anjaneyulu, who filed a detailed charge sheet.

The prosecution, spearheaded by Special APPs Eeshwaramma, Sujana, and Lakshminarayana, built a strong case by examining 17 witnesses. Their efforts, combined with the hard work of the police team and court staff, led to the swift conviction.

District SP V Ratna praised the teams for their diligence, noting that the verdict sends a strong message that crimes against children will be met with swift and decisive justice under the POCSO Act.