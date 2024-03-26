Man gets life term for killing 13-year-old boy

Vizianagaram: The Vizianagaram additional district judge of family court on Monday sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a 13-year-old boy over family disputes in Kondagudem village under Santakaviti mandal in the district in 2021.

The judge, T Bhaskara Rao, also slapped a a fine of Rs 2,000.

According to public prosecutor Vana Krishnachand, Reddi Surapunaidu of Lingalavalasa village under Regidi-Amadalavalasa mandal migrated to Kondagudem village in Santhakaviti mandal and settled there.

However, Surapunaidu had disputes with his neighbour Kondapalli Govinda Rao of the same village., Govinda Rao decided to cause some big loss to Surapunaidu. As part of this, he killed Surapunaidu’s son Durgaprasad (13) with the help of his family members Kondapalli Sankara Rao, Kondapalli Lakshminarayana and Kondapalli Annapurna on May 1, 2021.

Govinda Rao stabbed Durga Prasad with a knife while the boy was playing with other children in the street.

Based on Reddi Surapunaidu’s complaint, then Santhakaviti SI Ch Ramarao registered a case and arrested the five accused. He also filed charge sheet with concrete evidence under the aegis of CI D Naveen Kumar.

On Monday, the additional district judge, family court in Vizianagaram awarded life imprisonment to Govinda Rao and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.