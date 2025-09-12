Man kills infant, attempts to murder wife

Devanakonda: A shocking incident occurred in Devanakonda of Kurnool district on Thursday where a man brutally killed his eight-month-old son and attempted to murder his wife.

The accused, identified as Chakali Naresh, attacked his wife Shravani over suspicions about her character.

Shravani, who sustained severe injuries, is battling for her life at Kurnool Government Hospital. According to Circle Inspector Vamshinath Naresh, a native of Devanakonda, married Shravani (second marriage) of Kulumala village in Gonegandla mandal two years ago. The couple was blessed with a baby boy eight months ago. However, marital discord arose due to Naresh’s constant suspicion of Shravani’s fidelity.

He said that Naresh was previously married and had two sons and two daughters from his first marriage. He reportedly killed his first wife under similar suspicions before marrying Shravani.

On Wednesday morning, Naresh’s suspicions boiled over. In a fit of rage, he snatched the baby from Shravani and threw him into a water drum, killing the child on the spot. He then attacked Shravani, leaving her grievously injured. Family members rushed her to the hospital in a critical condition.

Grief-stricken over the death of her child, Shravani demanded that Naresh face the harshest punishment for his heinous act. Following the incident, Shravani’s parents and relatives staged a protest on the road with the infant’s body, demanding strict action against Naresh. The demonstration caused a two-hour traffic jam in the area. Circle Inspector assured the family that a case would be registered and a thorough investigation conducted. Based on this assurance, the protest was called off, and police shifted the body for post-mortem examination.