Danam Nagender on Resignation, MLA Disqualification & Khairatabad Development – December 2025

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender said he will resign if the Chief Minister asks.

He said elections and political fights are familiar to him.

He has contested 11 elections and considers winning and competing part of his nature.

Development Work in Khairatabad

Danam has laid the foundation stone for many projects in his constituency.

He said the state will develop only if Revanth Reddy is CM for ten years.

He also mentioned the government is preparing for the Global Summit in Hyderabad.

MLA Disqualification Case

The Supreme Court is hearing the disqualification case of 10 MLAs accused of party switching.

Danam will present his arguments in court.

The Supreme Court will decide within four weeks.

CJI BR Gavai asked whether the Assembly Speaker will act or risk contempt.

The next hearing may be on December 19.

Petitions Filed

On January 15, BRS asked the Speaker to disqualify 10 MLAs.

Padi Kaushik Reddy and KP Vivekananda filed against Kadiyam Srihari, Tellam Venkat Rao, and Danam Nagender.

KTR and Harish Rao filed against Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, M. Sanjay Kumar, Kale Yadayya, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Prakash Goud, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, and Arikepudi Gandhi.