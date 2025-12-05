December 2025 Calendar: Festivals, Holidays, and Important National and International Days

As the year draws to a close, December brings a mix of celebration, reflection, and preparation for the new year. The 31-day month is marked by a diverse range of national holidays, international observances, and cultural festivities, offering a unique opportunity to recognize history, heritage, and social causes. Across India and the globe, December encourages both joyous celebrations and thoughtful awareness of important issues.

Here’s the December 2025 calendar showcasing festivals, holidays, and national and international events.

December 2025 Important Days:

Date Day Occasion / Event Dec-01 Monday World AIDS Day Dec-02 Tuesday National Pollution Control Day, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery Dec-03 Wednesday International Day of Persons with Disabilities Dec-04 Thursday International Day of Banks, International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures Dec-05 Friday World Soil Day, International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development Dec-06 Saturday Mahaparinirvan Diwas, National Microwave Oven Day Dec-07 Sunday Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day Dec-08 Monday Bodhi Day Dec-09 Tuesday International Anti-Corruption Day, International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Victims of Genocide Dec-10 Wednesday Human Rights Day Dec-11 Thursday International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day Dec-12 Friday International Day of Neutrality, International Universal Health Coverage Day Dec-13 Saturday National Horse Day Dec-14 Sunday National Energy Conservation Day Dec-16 Tuesday Vijay Diwas Dec-18 Thursday Minorities Rights Day in India, International Migrants Day, Arabic Language Day Dec-19 Friday Goa Liberation Day Dec-20 Saturday International Human Solidarity Day Dec-21 Sunday World Saree Day, Winter Solstice, World Basketball Day, World Meditation Day Dec-22 Monday National Mathematics Day Dec-23 Tuesday Kisan Diwas Dec-24 Wednesday National Consumer Rights Day Dec-25 Thursday Christmas, Good Governance Day Dec-26 Friday Veer Bal Diwas, Boxing Day Dec-27 Saturday International Day of Epidemic Preparedness Dec-31 Wednesday New Year’s Eve

December is more than a month of holidays—it is a time to reflect, celebrate culture, honor social causes, and come together in solidarity. The observances of December 2025 provide a perfect balance between festivities, awareness, and preparation for the year ahead.