  1. Home
  2. Life Style
Life Style

December 2025 Calendar: Festivals, Holidays, and Important National and International Days

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 1:13 PM IST
December 2025 Calendar: Festivals, Holidays, and Important National and International Days
X
December 2025 is filled with cultural, social, and global observances, blending celebrations, awareness campaigns, and festive holidays worldwide.

As the year draws to a close, December brings a mix of celebration, reflection, and preparation for the new year. The 31-day month is marked by a diverse range of national holidays, international observances, and cultural festivities, offering a unique opportunity to recognize history, heritage, and social causes. Across India and the globe, December encourages both joyous celebrations and thoughtful awareness of important issues.

Here’s the December 2025 calendar showcasing festivals, holidays, and national and international events.

December 2025 Important Days:

Date Day Occasion / Event
Dec-01 Monday World AIDS Day
Dec-02 Tuesday National Pollution Control Day, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
Dec-03 Wednesday International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Dec-04 Thursday International Day of Banks, International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures
Dec-05 Friday World Soil Day, International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development
Dec-06 Saturday Mahaparinirvan Diwas, National Microwave Oven Day
Dec-07 Sunday Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day
Dec-08 Monday Bodhi Day
Dec-09 Tuesday International Anti-Corruption Day, International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Victims of Genocide
Dec-10 Wednesday Human Rights Day
Dec-11 Thursday International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day
Dec-12 Friday International Day of Neutrality, International Universal Health Coverage Day
Dec-13 Saturday National Horse Day
Dec-14 Sunday National Energy Conservation Day
Dec-16 Tuesday Vijay Diwas
Dec-18 Thursday Minorities Rights Day in India, International Migrants Day, Arabic Language Day
Dec-19 Friday Goa Liberation Day
Dec-20 Saturday International Human Solidarity Day
Dec-21 Sunday World Saree Day, Winter Solstice, World Basketball Day, World Meditation Day
Dec-22 Monday National Mathematics Day
Dec-23 Tuesday Kisan Diwas
Dec-24 Wednesday National Consumer Rights Day
Dec-25 Thursday Christmas, Good Governance Day
Dec-26 Friday Veer Bal Diwas, Boxing Day
Dec-27 Saturday International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
Dec-31 Wednesday New Year’s Eve

December is more than a month of holidays—it is a time to reflect, celebrate culture, honor social causes, and come together in solidarity. The observances of December 2025 provide a perfect balance between festivities, awareness, and preparation for the year ahead.

Tags

December 2025 CalendarImportant Days and ObservancesInternational Awareness DaysIndian National HolidaysFestivals and Celebrations
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

CM Revanth Reddy Launches Major Development Initiatives in Narsampet

CM Revanth Reddy Launches Major Development Initiatives in Narsampet

National News

More
Share it
X