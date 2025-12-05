December 2025 Calendar: Festivals, Holidays, and Important National and International Days
December 2025 is filled with cultural, social, and global observances, blending celebrations, awareness campaigns, and festive holidays worldwide.
As the year draws to a close, December brings a mix of celebration, reflection, and preparation for the new year. The 31-day month is marked by a diverse range of national holidays, international observances, and cultural festivities, offering a unique opportunity to recognize history, heritage, and social causes. Across India and the globe, December encourages both joyous celebrations and thoughtful awareness of important issues.
Here’s the December 2025 calendar showcasing festivals, holidays, and national and international events.
December 2025 Important Days:
|Date
|Day
|Occasion / Event
|Dec-01
|Monday
|World AIDS Day
|Dec-02
|Tuesday
|National Pollution Control Day, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
|Dec-03
|Wednesday
|International Day of Persons with Disabilities
|Dec-04
|Thursday
|International Day of Banks, International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures
|Dec-05
|Friday
|World Soil Day, International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development
|Dec-06
|Saturday
|Mahaparinirvan Diwas, National Microwave Oven Day
|Dec-07
|Sunday
|Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day
|Dec-08
|Monday
|Bodhi Day
|Dec-09
|Tuesday
|International Anti-Corruption Day, International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Victims of Genocide
|Dec-10
|Wednesday
|Human Rights Day
|Dec-11
|Thursday
|International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day
|Dec-12
|Friday
|International Day of Neutrality, International Universal Health Coverage Day
|Dec-13
|Saturday
|National Horse Day
|Dec-14
|Sunday
|National Energy Conservation Day
|Dec-16
|Tuesday
|Vijay Diwas
|Dec-18
|Thursday
|Minorities Rights Day in India, International Migrants Day, Arabic Language Day
|Dec-19
|Friday
|Goa Liberation Day
|Dec-20
|Saturday
|International Human Solidarity Day
|Dec-21
|Sunday
|World Saree Day, Winter Solstice, World Basketball Day, World Meditation Day
|Dec-22
|Monday
|National Mathematics Day
|Dec-23
|Tuesday
|Kisan Diwas
|Dec-24
|Wednesday
|National Consumer Rights Day
|Dec-25
|Thursday
|Christmas, Good Governance Day
|Dec-26
|Friday
|Veer Bal Diwas, Boxing Day
|Dec-27
|Saturday
|International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
|Dec-31
|Wednesday
|New Year’s Eve
December is more than a month of holidays—it is a time to reflect, celebrate culture, honor social causes, and come together in solidarity. The observances of December 2025 provide a perfect balance between festivities, awareness, and preparation for the year ahead.