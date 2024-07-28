Man steals RTC bus to visit wife’s village

Nandikotkur (Nandyal district) : An interesting incident took place on Saturday at Nandikotkur in Nandyal district. To see his wife, a man stole an RTC bus from Atmakur bus station. However, police caught him and recovered the bus.

According to information, Dargaiah, resident of Atmakur town married a woman of Mucchumarri village in Nandikotkur constituency. On Saturday early morning, he came to Atmakur bus stand to catch a bus to Nandikotkur. He didn’t find any bus even after waiting for a while. Then he noticed an RTC bus without passengers and driver. He got into the bus, saw the keys and drove it toMucchumarri village.



The bus driver saw the bus was missing at Atmakurbus stand and immediately informed the bus stand authorities and lodged a complaint with police.



The police immediately alerted all police stations and detected the bus in Mucchumarri village. Assistant SIKrishnudu took Dargaiah into custody and handed over the bust to Atmakur bus depot. Dargaiah’s family members told the police that he is mentally weak and he is a professional driver.

