Man threatens to commit suicide if his house is pulled down

Nandyal: A man along with his father and son, threatening to commit suicide by jumping off from his house rooftop, when the civic department officials went to demolish his house that was constructed on Wakf lands, created tension in Nandyal on Saturday.

After learning the issue, police rushed to the spot and asked the man, Urukundu, to come down. But he said that he will do so, only if Minister for Law and Justice NMD Farooq gives assurance. However, after an hour, with police personnel assurance, Urukundu along with his father and son came down. Later speaking to the media, Urukundu said that he purchased 10 cents of land at Rs 1 crore (One cent @ Rs 10 lakh) from one Vilas Srinivas Reddy. He alleged that he got permission from the Municipal authorities for constructing the house, after giving commission to the corporation staff. “After securing all types of permissions from the municipal corporation, I constructed the house by spending Rs 50 lakh. Now, how can they demolish my house? How far it is correct?” he questioned.

Stating that the house is his only property, Urukundu said there is no other way for his family members except to end their lives, if the house is pulled down. If the officials are decided to knock down his house, they can do so only after giving Rs 1.5 crore to me as compensation, Urukundu declared.